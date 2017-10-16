New York hummus restaurant chain has big Denver plans

(Photo: The Hummus and Pita Co.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A New York Mediterranean restaurant chain said it has plans to open five locations in the Denver area.

The Hummus & Pita Co., which currently operates four locations in the New York area, said franchisee Rachid Elmrini will open five restaurants in the Denver area.

The restaurant opened its first New York location in 2011, and the company said each location averages $1,200 in sales per square foot.

“I’ve had my finger on the pulse of restaurants looking to expand into the Denver market through franchising for quite sometime, but had yet to find one I was passionate about until discovering Hummus & Pita, Co.,” Elmrini said in a statement.

