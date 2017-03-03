New York investment firm buys another Denver-area apartment complex

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A New York investment firm has bought another Denver-area apartment complex; this one for more than $30 million.

The Praedium Group said it's bought the 16-year old, 216-unit Centennial Park Apartments complex in Aurora.

Coupled with its $69.9 million purchase in December of the 258-unit Helios Apartments on East Belleview Avenue, The Praedium Group has spent $100 million in the Denver area in the last few months buying apartments.

"Both properties were built to a very high standard and are located in the coveted Denver South Metro area which contains a diverse employer base. ... With Denver's expansion of its mass transit system, both assets will also benefit from 122 miles of rail along six new lines," said Peter Calatozzo, managing director for The Praedium Group, in a statement.

