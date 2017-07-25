Newmont Mining sees Q2 revenues jump 59%

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Newmont Mining Corp. said its adjusted net income rose nearly 60 percent in the second quarter mostly due to higher sales volumes.

The Denver gold mining company (NYSE: NEM) said adjusted net income rose to $248 million or 46 cents per diluted share, from $155 million, or 29 cents a share a year earlier.

Revenues rose 12 percent to $1.875 billion from 2016.

“Operational execution has driven superior second quarter results, further investment in profitable growth, and improved guidance for 2017. ... We expect to sustain this performance through strong technical fundamentals and ongoing investment in value-adding technology, and have improved our cost, capital and production outlook as a result," said Gary Goldberg, CEO, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2gZLZEs

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal