NFL player hopes to score $8.5 million for Evergreen estate

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Paul Kruger, a defense end for three NFL teams, has put his 33-acre Evergreen estate on the block six months after he bought it.

Kruger, who signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2016 after stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, is asking $8.5 million for the property.

The estate at 6917 Timbers Drive — known as “Serenity Falls” because of a two-waterfall water feature on the property — features a 9,155-square-foot home with a theater and wine cellar, plus a 6,300-square-foot recreation center with an exercise room and a half basketball court. There’s also a 1,730-square-foot two-bedroom guest apartment over a horse barn. All told, there are 10 full bathrooms.

The property — which Kruger bought in January for $5.4 million and has since upgraded — is being offered with furniture included.

