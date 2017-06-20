Nichols Partnership selected as Sakura Square developer

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Nichols Partnership has been selected as the developer for Sakura Square, a full-block site in downtown Denver that is slated for redevelopment.

Sakura Square is bounded by Larimer, Lawrence, 19th and 20th streets and was completed in 1972 by the Denver Urban Renewal Authority. It was purchased by members of the Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple with plans to create a mixed-use development that house Japanese-American-owned businesses and the Tamai Tower apartment building.

"We believe that Sakura Square is a legacy project that will further solidify Denver as a world-class city; we are extremely honored to have been selected to lead the redevelopment and have assembled an incredible team to ensure that Sakura Square remains a cultural destination and economic engine for generations to come,” stated Randy Nichols, president and founder of Nichols Partnership.

Sakura Square management and members of the temple decided last year to redevelop the square and issued a request for proposals.

