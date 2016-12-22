KUSA
No 2016 bonus for RTD general manager Dave Genova

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 1:47 PM. MST December 22, 2016

Dave Genova, the general manager of the Regional Transportation District, exceeded expectations in six of the eight categories on his annual performance review, according to the board of directors.

But because of problems in two remaining categories, which included the trouble-plagued A-line from Union Station to DIA, the board during a meeting this week decided against giving Genova a bonus for the year.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal 

 

