KUSA - Commissioners in Jefferson County voted to allow gas stations, hotels and car washes in Dinosaur Ridge on Tuesday.

Car dealerships, however, will not be able to build in the area of C-470 and I-70.

Those on both sides of the building debate spoke at the meeting that started in the afternoon and stretched well into the evening.

Neighbors weren't opposed to all the zoning changes; they say they just didn't want to see the area turned into a motor mile filled with lights and traffic.

Commissioners will have to redraft the plan and make a final vote, which will happen Jan. 31.

