No time to dine in? Here are the 8 hottest fast-casual joints in Denver, according to Zagat

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The path to dining in Denver is a crowded one — so much so that many restaurants are struggling to bring in customers and keep staff around.
There's literally no shortage of sit-and-dine options, with more opening up every single day. But what about when you're in a hurry or just want something tasty to grab and go for lunch?
Zagat put together a list of the "Hottest Fast-Casual Restaurants in Denver," eight "wave-making, rave-drawing newcomers" that are worth a visit — or two, or three.
1. Birdcall
2. The Bindery
3. Call
4. Pizzeria Lui
