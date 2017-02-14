Noble Energy to boost spending in Colorado during 2017

(Photo: JAMES LACOMBE | NOBLE ENERGY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Noble Energy Inc., one of Colorado’s biggest oil and gas operators, said it plans to invest more than $850 million in the state’s Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin this year, a boost from last year.

The Houston-based company (NYSE: NBL) on Monday shared its plans for 2017, including its plans to invest up to $1.825 billion into its U.S. onshore operations. Noble said $850 million, or 47 percent of the budget, will be dedicated to drilling new wells in the DJ Basin in Colorado.

In 2016, the company said it planned to spend $600 million on its DJ Basin operations.That was down from 2015, during which Noble spent about $1 billion on its DJ Basin operations in Colorado

Noble said its plan to spend more than $1.8 billion in the United States represents a jump of about 90 percent compared to its 2016 capital expenditure budget. This year, the money “will be primarily focused on drilling and completion activities within the DJ Basin, Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford,” the company said.

