Noodles & Company to close 55 restaurants

Patrons dine inside a Noodles & Co. restaurant. (Photo: Noodles & Co.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Noodles & Company — faced with continued year-over-year declines in sales at its restaurants — said today it will close 55 “underperforming” locations, more than 10 percent of its current store count.

The closure of the company-owned restaurants is intended “to eliminate the negative cash flow of these restaurants and improve overall performance,” the Broomfield-based food chain (Nasdaq: NDLS) said in an announcement.

The company has not yet announced the specific locations that will be closed.

Noodles warned last November that it might have to close some of its more than 500 locations. It shuttered 16 sites in late 2015.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

(© 2017 American City Business Journals.