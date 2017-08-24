Nordstrom expands its "Reserve Online & Try In Store" service to metro Denver. (Photo: BEN NELMS | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Nordstrom Inc. has expanded its "Reserve Online & Try In Store" service to metro Denver.

The Seattle-based clothing retailer (NYSE: JWN) said today that it was expanding the popular service to 40 stores across the country, after a successful six-month pilot program in six stores.

In metro Denver, the service will be available at the Nordstrom locations in Denver's Cherry Creek Shopping Center and at Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree.

The program allows customers to select items online and try them on in person at their nearest Nordstrom store. It's an effort to combine e-commerce and its brick-and-mortar stores.

