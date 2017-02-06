North America's oldest company said to be shopping for Macy's

(Photo: BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The oldest company in North America -- founded 347 years ago -- reportedly is said to be in the market for Macy's.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co. -- which owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, among other chains -- has made an offer to acquire the struggling Cincinnati-based department store giant (NYSE: M), which operates 14 stores in Colorado.

The Journal reports that talks are at a preliminary stage and aren't solely focused on acquisition but also include ways the two companies can cooperate, including on real estate.

Hudson's Bay Co. (TSX: HBC) is a Toronto-based company whose flagship Hudson's Bay department store operates 90 locations in Canada. It purchased Saks in 2013 for $2.9 billion, that chain operates a Saks Off 5th outlet store in Lakewood after closing its full-sized store at Cherry Creek Shopping Center in 2011 after 20 years.

