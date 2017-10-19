North Carolina brewery buying Denver beer maker, opening in Uptown space

(Photo: Denver Business Journal)

A North Carolina brewery bar is expanding to Denver, taking over a two-year-old brewery in the Uptown neighborhood as a first location in what its CEO hopes will be a national growth surge.

Thirsty Monk will open in late November in the space at 1604 E. 17th Avenue now occupied by Deep Draft Brewing Company, and that brewery will shut down.

The move represents the first instance in which an out-of-state brewing company will take over an existing Denver beer maker, and it is believed to be just the second such transaction in the state, following Canadian brewer Red Truck Beer Co. buying and shutting down Fort Collins Brewery in May to open up its own brewpub, the Truck Stop, in the space in 2018.

Thirsty Monk CEO Barry Bialik said that as the 10-year-old business contemplated expansion beyond its two Asheville locations, it determined it would rather open up brewery bars in other cities instead of bottling or canning the beer and sending it out of state.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1pd21k.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal