Northern Colorado to DIA in minutes? It's possible

A recovery vehicle moves a sled down a track after a test of a Hyperloop One propulsion system, Wednesday, May 11, 2016, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (Photo: John Locher/AP)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Imagine boarding a tube-like device in Northern Colorado and traveling to Denver International Airport at the speed of a commercial airline.

A technology that has been described as part bullet train, part space travel, Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One hopes to be the future of commercial travel.

And Colorado is jumping on the high-speed train; the Rocky Mountain Hyperloop team this week was named as one of 35 worldwide semifinalists to build the new technology.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, construction of the first phase for the Rocky Mountain Hyperloop is a 40-mile route from DIA to Greeley.

The magnetic levitation-based Hyperloop technology would have the ability to carry passengers and cargo systems at speeds of up to 700 mph — think of traveling from San Francisco to Los Angeles in 30 minutes.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2jzKn0k

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan