Northglenn shopping center sells for $48 million; redevelopment planned

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Connecticut buyer has bought a shopping center at Interstate 25 and 104th Avenue in Northglenn for $48 million and plans to redevelop the complex, which has been plagued by store closures.

An affiliate of Hutensky Capital Partners (HCP) of Hartford, Connecticut, bought the 439,000-square-foot Northglenn Marketplace, located on a 55-acre parcel just west of I-25, according to a city spokesperson. The center -- at 421 W. 104th Ave. -- consists of a cluster of separate buildings around a large parking area.

Current tenants include Bed Bath and Beyond, Ross Dress for Less, Office Depot, PetSmart and JoAnn fabrics and crafts. (Adjacent buildings housing a Lowe's home-improvement store and Woodley’s Fine Furniture are separately owned.)

But the complex also has seen a number of store closures in recent times, including the shutdown of a Sports Authority location as that chain folded last year. Other tenants have closed, gone bankrupt or relocated as well, including Borders and Circuit City, leaving several empty storefronts.

