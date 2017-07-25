Not enough electricians to keep up with booming growth, says trade group

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - There aren't enough electricians in the Rocky Mountain region to keep up with growth in the area.

That's according to one trade group, Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM), which claims that "worker shortage could imperil construction progress, (and) growth" in the region.

It's not for lack of pay that there aren't enough electricians, with median annual pay around $52,000 a year and median hourly wages at around $25, for a trade that requires only a high school education.

IECRM claims that many employers in the area aren't finding enough qualified electricians, so it's holding a career fair will be held at on July 27 at 11429 Pearl St. in Northglenn from 3 to 6 p.m.

