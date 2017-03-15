NREL chief: Renewable energy needs a new story to tell

Martin Keller, the director of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, speaks at the Colorado Solar Energy Industries Association annual conference in Broomfield in March 2017. (Photo: CATHY PROCTOR | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Supporters of renewable energy need to talk about more than how solar and wind power can combat climate change if the sector is to attract a wider base of support, the director of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory told a room full of solar power executives Tuesday.

“We have interesting times in Washington, so we here at NREL need your help,” NREL Director Martin Keller said during his keynote speech at the annual conference of the Colorado Solar Energy Industries Association at the Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield.

The three-day conference, which concludes Wednesday, drew about 550 people, according to the state solar trade group.

The specter of deep budget cuts at the U.S. Department of Energy, which oversees NREL and its 16 sister national laboratories, have swirled during the first months of President Donald Trump’s administration, leading to concerns about what might happen to NREL’s budget.

