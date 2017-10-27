NYTimes doesn't name Denver in Amazon HQ2 prediction

(Photo: Paul J. Gough)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The New York Times doesn't have any shortage of guesses where Amazon.com Inc. will build its new $5 billion HQ2 headquarters.

In September, the paper guessed that Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) would pick Denver, based on "the cost of living is still low enough (in Denver) to make it affordable, and lots of big-city refugees have been moving there for this reason. Amazon would be smart to follow them."

But wait, there's another guess.

This week, James Stewart, the paper's "Common Sense" business columnist, made his guess, and Denver was nowhere to be seen.

Stewart said he based his guess on a city's underutilized buildings, competitive costs, available tech talent, local universities, airport accessibility, and “community cultural fit” and “community quality of life.”

