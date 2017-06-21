Odell, New Belgium make 'best beers' list

Odell IPA is the only American IPA to win gold medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A trio of Fort Collins beers were recently rated among the country's best.

The American Homebrewers Association released its 15th annual ranking of America's top 50 commercial brews as voted on by Zymurgy magazine readers.

Odell's IPA and 90 Shilling Scottish Ale made the list. So did New Belgium's sour brown ale La Folie.

Two Hearted Ale from Michigan's Bell's Brewery was named the country's top beer, supplanting Pliny the Elder from California's Russian River Brewing that had claimed the top spot for the previous eight years.

Odell IPA tied for 22nd. The beer first released a decade ago helped reinvent the brewery that's now well-regarded for its hoppy brews.

