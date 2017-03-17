Oil and gas executives at Anadarko, Whiting take new positions

(Photo: JAMIE SCHWABEROW | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two long-time government relations experts in Colorado’s oil and gas sector have moved along to new positions.

Chris Castilian, who for nine years worked on government relations for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: APC) throughout the Rocky Mountains, most recently as its director of strategy and engagement, has decamped to Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO).

Castilian, a fourth-generation Coloradan, started as GOCO’s new executive director on March 6. GOCO invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s parks, trails, wildlife, rivers, and open spaces.

“I’m a believer in the GOCO mission, and I have this incredible opportunity to help further it, by working with valued partners across the state to protect land, connect Coloradans to nature, and inspire youth to enjoy and care for our great outdoors,” Castilian said in a statement.

