Old Chicago bucks trends, has record year in 2016

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom recorded its best year ever in 2016, beating back restaurant-industry headwinds to grow its revenues 11 percent and continue its expansion of locations.

The Broomfield-based full-service restaurant chain — owned by privately held CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries Inc., which also operates the Rock Bottom and Gordon Biersch brewpub chains — generated $263 million in revenue across its 109 locations last year, company officials said.

The end of the year marked 10 consecutive quarters of positive transaction and average unit volume of $2.8 million, they said.

After re-branding and revamping its menu in recent years, Old Chicago signed four franchise development agreements in 2016 that will lead to 20 new stores in eight states ranging from Montana to South Carolina. Meanwhile, it's targeting growth in several other states in the Midwest and Southeast.

