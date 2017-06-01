Old Town Fort Collins hotel opening pushed to October

Construction continues on the Elizabeth Hotel in Old Town on Wednesday. The location is set to open in October, one month later than developers planned. (Photo: Fort Collins Coloradoan)

Developers of the long-awaited Elizabeth Hotel in Old Town Fort Collins are zeroing in on an October opening, about a month later than some had anticipated.

The 164-room hotel at 111 Chestnut St., is taking shape near the corner of Walnut Street and Mountain Avenue in the heart of Old Town. Windows are in, the brick facade on the five-story structure is partially finished and the adjacent public/private parking garage is nearly complete.

The hotel is a partnership with Bohemian Cos., which owns the land; Sage Hospitality, which will manage the hotel and restaurant; and Loveland-based McWhinney, Inc., which is serving as the developer. The overall project cost is not being released.

The site was the former home of Armadillo restaurant, the 120-year-old ghost garage near Walnut and Chestnut streets and Iasis Church.

