Olympic champion Simone Biles talks Hurricane Harvey, her story at Denver nonprofit event

Simone Biles spoke Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Mile High United Way's annual luncheon at the Denver Marriott City Center. (Photo: Caitlin Hendee)

When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, it was a tragedy that personally affected Olympic gold medalist and world champion gymnast Simone Biles.

"My old neighborhood was under water ... my [old] gym was, too," Biles said.

Biles spoke Wednesday at Mile High United Way's annual luncheon at the Denver Marriott City Center, soon to be the Hilton Denver City Center.

Biles visited affected areas in Houston shortly after the hurricane hit, volunteering at the Lone Star Shelter, thanking first responders and volunteering at the Flood Distribution Center in Conroe, a suburb of Houston.

"If this had to happen somewhere, I'm glad it happened in Houston," Biles said. "People there...even people in shelters were helping. It was like nothing I've ever seen."

Biles said she wanted to help, too, because of her close connection with the city: Biles lived in Houston since age 5, when her grandparents adopted her from a foster home in Ohio. Biles biological mother, Shannon, suffered from drug and alcohol addiction.

