On list of fattest states, Colorado fares quite well

(Photo: Cory Reppenhagen, KUSA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - On a list of the country's most fattest states, Colorado fares the best.

WalletHub released its list of "2017’s Fattest States in America," with Mississippi coming out on top.

Colorado ranked No. 51 (including Washington, D.C.) on the list, which WalletHub said measured states for "share of obese and overweight population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs."

Colorado led the nation in various categories, including "lowest percentage of obese adults," lowest percentage of physically inactive adults," and "lowest percentage of adults with Type 2 diabetes."

"The U.S. spends in total nearly $200 billion in annual health care costs related to obesity," WalletHub said in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iD4c83

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal