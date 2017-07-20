One Colorado bank to buy another in $22.5M deal

(Photo: Google Maps Image)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver bank said it's buying a Castle Rock-based bank in an all-stock deal valued at $22.5 million.

Guaranty Bancorp (Nasdaq: GBNK) said it's buying 43-year-old Castle Rock Bank Holding Company, the holding company for Castle Rock Bank, which has more than $147 million in assets.

After the deal closes, all Castle Rock Bank branches will operate under the Guaranty Bank and Trust name.

"This acquisition provides a fill-in opportunity within our Front Range footprint and strengthens our position as one of the premier community banks headquartered in Colorado with approximately $3.6 billion in pro forma assets," said Paul Taylor, president and CEO of Guaranty Bancorp, in a statement.

