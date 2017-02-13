One of Denver's largest commercial real estate firms is going public

Kevin McCabe, executive vice president and regional managing director, and Jack Box, regional chairman, of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank. The firm is the oldest commercial real estate brokerage firm in Colorado. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Newmark Grubb Knight Frank -- one of metro Denver's largest commercial real estate firms -- is going public.

Parent company BGC Partners Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP), a New York-based financial services firm, has submitted a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer Class A common stock in a newly formed subsidiary, which operates currently as Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.

NGKF -- formed by the combination of Grubb & Ellis and Newmark & Co. along with London-based Knight Frank -- has a substantial presence in metro Denver.

The firm (along with a subsidiary branded as ARA, A Newmark Co.) ranks second among Denver-area commercial real estate brokerages in dollar amount of local sales brokered in 2015, at $2.47 billion, behind only CBRE Inc., according to the Denver Business Journal 2016-17 Book of Lists.

