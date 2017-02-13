KUSA
One of Denver's largest commercial real estate firms is going public

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 4:30 PM. MST February 13, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Newmark Grubb Knight Frank -- one of metro Denver's largest commercial real estate firms -- is going public.

Parent company BGC Partners Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP), a New York-based financial services firm, has submitted a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer Class A common stock in a newly formed subsidiary, which operates currently as Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.

NGKF -- formed by the combination of Grubb & Ellis and Newmark & Co. along with London-based Knight Frank -- has a substantial presence in metro Denver.

The firm (along with a subsidiary branded as ARA, A Newmark Co.) ranks second among Denver-area commercial real estate brokerages in dollar amount of local sales brokered in 2015, at $2.47 billion, behind only CBRE Inc., according to the Denver Business Journal 2016-17 Book of Lists.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

