One of metro Denver's best-known independent hotels is about to get a new brand

(Photo: ALLEN KENNEDY PHOTOGRAPHY | COURTESY SILVERWEST HOTELS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Inverness Hotel and Conference Center, one of the Denver area’s most well-known independent lodging facilities, will become the Hilton Denver Inverness in March as part of an ongoing property improvement plan that includes its first-ever corporate branding.

Becoming a part of the Hilton Hotels and Resorts brand will not affect guest reservations, though it will open the 302-room Englewood property up to a much wider base of travelers that are part of Hilton’s rewards system.

The re-branding comes in the midst of a three-year, multi-million-dollar property upgrade that includes an already-completed makeover of the hotel’s lobby and its food and beverage options, as well as ongoing renovations of rooms that will give them a new look and more connection to USB outlets.

Locally operated Silverwest Hotels LLC purchased the Inverness in November 2015 from Lowe Enterprises Investment Management. Two Roads Hospitality, which is based in Denver, will continue to manage the property.

