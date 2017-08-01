One of metro Denver's largest real estate brokerages is sold to Arizona firm

(Photo: Evolve PR and Marketing)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado residential real estate brokerage Cherry Creek Properties has been acquired by an Arizona firm, HomeSmart International.

Greenwood Village-based Cherry Creek Properties posted $1.15 billion in 2015 sales volume and $49 million in revenue last year. It ranked as metro Denver's seventh-largest Denver-area residential brokerage in 2016, according to DBJ Book of Lists research.

According to HomeSmart, Cherry Creek Properties has 1,514 agents. The Colorado business is now branded as HomeSmart Cherry Creek.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Scottsdale, Arizona-based HomeSmart says it has increased its footprint to 123 office locations in 16 states. It first expanded into the Colorado market in 2012.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2f6x22G

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal