Operator of Colorado golf clubs is going private in $1.1B deal

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Despite assuring investors in April that it wouldn’t sell, ClubCorp Holdings Inc. announced Sunday it will be acquired by Apollo Global Management in a $1.1 billion deal.

Dallas-based ClubCorp (NYSE: MYCC) is the largest owner and operator of private golf and country clubs in the nation. It runs some 200 golf, country, business, sports and alumni clubs in 28 states, Washington D.C. and two foreign countries.

In Colorado, ClubCorp operates the Omni Interlocken Resort golf club in Broomfield, Blackstone Country Club in Aurora and Black Bear Golf Club in Parker. It also runs country clubs in Fort Collins, Edwards and Carbondale and a business club in Colorado Springs.

The company said its board of directors unanimously approved a purchase by investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo.

