Opinion: Colorado leads on hydropower with recent conference in Denver

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Four years ago, the world’s largest hydropower conference came to Denver as Congress was poised to pass key legislation to boost production of the world’s most abundant source of renewable energy.

The Hydropower Regulatory Efficiency Act of 2013 was co-sponsored by Rep. Diana DeGette D-Colorado, and ultimately became law, easing the licensing process for smaller hydro projects.

Hydropower is in a similar position as HydroVision returned to the Colorado Convention Center last week, June 27-30.

While the groundwork to unlock hydropower’s full potential has been laid, there is much more left to be done. The manufacturers, developers, engineers, consultants, utility managers, and others who came to Denver last week certainly agreed.

