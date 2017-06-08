Out of top 25 US cities for tech, where does Denver rank?

(Photo: ALBERTPEGO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Out of the top 25 U.S. cities for technologies, Denver ranks in the top 10.

According to a new report by real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield, Denver ranks eighth nationally when it comes "talent, capital and growth opportunity." The company called the ingredients a "tech stew," involving "local universities, capital, tech workers, knowledge workers, educated workers, and entrepreneurial spirit."

According to Cushman & Wakefield's “Tech Cities 1.0” report, San Jose-Silicon Valley is rated No. 1, followed by San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Boston, Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Seattle and Austin, Texas.

“While Denver is not the headquarters location for many big technology companies, we’ve continued to see larger, more established firms opening offices in Denver, including Google, Apple, and Amazon,” said Steve Billigimeier, executive managing director, Cushman & Wakefield in Denver, in a statement. He added "in addition to Colorado’s impressive list of colleges and universities, Denver continues to draw employees from across the country and finished first in Forbes’ 2015 and 2016 ‘Best Places for Business’ list.”

