Outward Bound USA will use $5 million donation to launch research lab

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Outward Bound USA is launching a new lab in Golden that will train instructors and analyze student behaviors to create new curriculum.

The lab comes after the S.D. Bechtel Jr Foundation on Monday announced that it has made a $5 million donation to Outward Bound, a nonprofit mountaineering school based in Albany, New York.

The S.D. Bechtel Jr Foundation, based in San Francisco, was created by Stephen D. Bechtel Jr., the third-generation leader of the Bechtel Corp., a major construction and engineering company. The foundation donates money to causes surrounding sustainability and the outdoors.

“This represents Outward Bound's commitment to support our Instructors and staff to help them enhance their skills and professionalize the approach to character education to which they have dedicated their careers," said Peter Steinhauser, executive director of Outward Bound USA. "Outward Bound is poised to deepen its impact with students while supporting the Foundation’s efforts in the field of youth character education."

