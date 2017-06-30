Own your own Vail-area ski resort! (A little bit of work is required, as is $19.5M)

The 4,676-acre Battle Mountain Ranch (Photo: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES COLORADO PROPERTIES PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A 4,676-acre tract of undeveloped land near the Vail and Beaver Creek ski areas has gone up for sale, with an asking price of $19.5 million.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties is listing the Battle Mountain Ranch, which is being touted as a potential "legacy estate and private ski resort."

Granted, there aren't any ski lifts or any infrastructure related to skiing at the site right now but the right owners could build their own ski area that could total 700 acres.

“This is a rare opportunity to own pristine, Colorado wilderness wonderfully positioned between two year-round resort destinations,” said co-listing agent Onie Bolduc of Colorado Properties, in a statement.

