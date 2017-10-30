Owner of 3 Colorado RV dealerships is being sold

(Photo: Robson Abbott)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The private equity firm that bought Lazydays RV in 2009 is selling the Florida-based recreational vehicle retailer in a deal valued at $114.6 million.

Wayzata Investment Partners LLC and other minority shareholders agreed to sell Lazydays to Andina Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: ANDAU, ANDA, ANDAR, ANDAW). Andina, based in New York, is a development-stage company whose business plan is based around a merger or acquisition with another firm.

Lazydays, already the world's largest recreational vehicle dealership, is expected to grow through acquisitions and more product and service offerings under Andina's ownership, said Luke Weil, founder and chairman of Andina.

In 2015, Lazydays announced a deal to acquire RV America, a family-owned Colorado-based RV dealership with stores in Johnstown, Aurora and Loveland. Those dealerships were rebranded as Lazydays. Terms were not announced.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ygA1yb

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal