Pace of price gains on home resales continues to slow

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - For the sixth straight month, year-over-year average gains in home-resale prices across metro Denver slowed slightly in July from the previous month's pace.

But average resale prices in the metro area are now twice as high as they were in 2000.

That's according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices Indices report, released today.

Home prices are still rising in metro Denver at a pace well ahead of the national average, the closely-followed monthly report series indicates. But the pace of that increase has been slowing gradually since January.

