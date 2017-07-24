Panasonic, Xcel, NREL team up for 'carbon neutrality' at development near DIA

(Photo: Cathy Proctor, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Peña Station Next development near Denver International Airport already sports a solar panel-covered parking lot, a huge battery system and other smart technologies — and now it’s aiming for neutrality on carbon dioxide emissions.

Several businesses — including Xcel Energy Inc., Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Co., developer LC Fulenwider Inc. and Denver International Airport — are joining with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to study how to turn the area into a “carbon-neutral energy district, they announced Friday.

The Peña Station Next development is at 61st Avenue and Peña Boulevard. LC Fulenwider is the master real estate developer for the mixed-use community which includes the North American headquarters for Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Co.

The development is being billed as a “smart city” that will integrate a variety of technologies into its transportation and operations.

