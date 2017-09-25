Panel rejects limits on full-strength beer at Colorado grocers, convenience stores

(Photo: Tim Boyle, Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A working group of interested parties Friday overwhelmingly rejected a controversial proposal to have the Colorado Legislature limit the amount and strength of beer that grocers and convenience stores can begin selling in 2019.

Instead, the panel recommended that the Legislature allow all current licenses for selling low-strength beer to convert seamlessly into licenses for full-strength beer at that time.

With that, a committee that has been meeting since August 2016 dispatched what is likely to be its final report on how the state should implement Senate Bill 197, a law passed last year that makes the most substantial changes to alcohol sales in Colorado since the end of Prohibition in 1933.

And it is now up to the Legislature to decide how, if at all, to implement the changes the group has backed.

