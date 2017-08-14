Parade of Homes runs through Labor Day; here's a look

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver last week kicked off its 32nd annual Parade of Homes, featuring 66 properties in Colorado.

The homes were constructed by 20 residential builders in communities ranging from Windsor to Castle Rock, and from Aurora to Winter Park.

“As a home showcase summer tradition, the Parade is a must-go-to local home show and [designer] houses tour,” said Karna Pryor, 2017 chair of the Parade of Homes and marketing manager for TRIPointeHomes.

The parade is free and will be open to the public until Labor Day, Sept. 4. Tours are available Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2uIyHhO

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal