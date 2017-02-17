Parent of Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's to shutter 43 restaurants

Bloomin' Brands operates Outback Steakhouse. (Photo: COURTESY OF BLOOMIN' BRANDS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - With sales declining or basically flat across its four restaurant chains, Bloomin' Brands Inc. said Friday that it will close 43 underperforming locations in the coming fiscal year.

But the company also said it plans to open 40 to 50 new restaurants in fiscal 2017.

Tampa, Florida-based Bloomin' (Nasdaq: BLMN) is the parent of:

Outback Steakhouse, with eight metro-Denver locations,

Carrabba's Italian Grill, with six,

Bonefish Grill, with four,

And Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, with a single Arapahoe County location.

The company did not say which locations it will shutter.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.