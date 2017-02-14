Parents of Aurora's Citywide Banks, Denver area's Centennial Bank to merge

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The parent companies of Denver-based Centennial Bank and Trust and Aurora-based Citywide Banks have entered into a merger agreement.

Centennial, a subsidiary of Iowa-based Heartland Financial USA Inc.(Nasdaq: HTLF); and Citywide Banks, a unit of Citywide Banks of Colorado Inc. said today that Citywide will merge with Heartland in a deal valued at approximately $203 million, or $207.98 per Citywide common share, based on Heartland’s closing common stock price of $45.75 per share as of Feb. 10.

Citywide’s preferred stock of about $5 million will be redeemed for cash before closing.

Citywide Banks is a 53-year-old commercial bank with $1.4 billion in total assets, $1 billion in net loans outstanding and $1.2 billion in deposits as of Dec. 31, 2016. The bank has 12 banking centers across metro Denver and Boulder.

