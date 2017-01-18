Paris-based company scoops up Boulder's Renewable Choice Energy

(Photo: Pete Dignan, CEO of Renewable Choice Energy)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Boulder’s Renewable Choice Energy, which specializes in helping businesses go green, has been acquired by Schneider Electric, the Paris-based international company that focuses on energy management and automation.

Terms of the deal, which was announced Wednesday, were not disclosed.

Renewable Choice Energy started in 2001 with a team of door-to-door college students selling “renewable energy certificates,” or RECs to green-minded homeowners.

The certificates represent renewable energy produced by wind and solar power farms. Owning or buying the certificates represent an investment in renewable energy.

