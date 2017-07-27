Parker CPA sentenced to 12.5 years in jail for fraud

A photo of Don Iley from his Facebook page (Photo: FACEBOOK IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Parker CPA was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in jail for defrauding at least 140 businesses out of nearly $11 million.

Don R. Iley, 53, was sentenced to 151 months in jail and ordered to pay nearly $10 million of restitution earlier this week by U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello.

According to the government, Iley operated payroll tax company Iley and Associates, which collected collected payroll taxes for companies. But instead of forwarding the taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, Iley reportedly kept the money.

"By Iley’s own estimate, he stole at least $11 million dollars" from January 2009 through December 2015, the government said.

