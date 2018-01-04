KUSA
Parker's urban renewal authority rebrands

Kelcey McClung , KUSA 4:22 PM. MST January 04, 2018

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The town of Parker's urban renewal authority has changed its name, the organization announced this week.

Citing a clunky name and issues accurately communicating organization goals, the former Parker Authority for Reinvestment (PAR), is now Partnering for Parker's Progress (P3).

In announcing its new name, P3 also outlined its organization's goals.

