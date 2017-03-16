Pateros Creek Brewing to close in April

Pateros Creek Brewing Co. announced it will close on April 1, 2017 (Photo: V. Richard Haro/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A remodel project in Old Town Fort Collins is driving rent up and Pateros Creek Brewing out.

The craft brewer, which has operated at 242 N. College Ave. since 2010, announced it will close on April 1.

“The new lease is just something we can’t afford,” said Pateros Creek co-founder Steve Jones. “We had been talking with the developer to see how we fit in their plans.”

The $9 million renovation project on the block will create a new plaza, and will feature Mexican restaurant Rosa Mexicano, a Churn ice cream kiosk, and 10 shipping containers that will be repurposed and modified into smaller tenant spaces.

Pateros Creek will host a going-away party from noon to 7 p.m. on April 1, its last day open to the public. The brewery must vacate the space by April 15.

The brewery will sell its equipment, but Jones wouldn’t rule out opening a brewery at another site. He’s also exploring contract brewing in the area, where another brewery would produce Pateros Creek beer.

