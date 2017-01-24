Petition aims to preserve elements of Platt Park

DENVER - "Stop the piece by piece destruction of Platt Park's historic buildings" is the first line of a letter posted on Change.org that argues for the preservation of older buildings along South Pearl Street.
The letter goes on to say a multi-million dollar development project would contribute to the destruction of historic elements of Denver.
It asks people to sign a petition to convince Historic Denver to designate Platt Park a protected historic district.
Note: 9News would like to hear from stakeholders with opposing views about this issue. If you would like to talk, email newstips@9news.com.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs