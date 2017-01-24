Petition aims to preserve elements of Platt Park

The historic Platt Park neighborhood is located in south-central Denver, and is bordered by I-25 to the north, Broadway to the west, Evans Avenue to the south and South Downing Street to the east. (Photo: Jeremy Moore, KUSA)

DENVER - "Stop the piece by piece destruction of Platt Park's historic buildings" is the first line of a letter posted on Change.org that argues for the preservation of older buildings along South Pearl Street.



The letter goes on to say a multi-million dollar development project would contribute to the destruction of historic elements of Denver.



It asks people to sign a petition to convince Historic Denver to designate Platt Park a protected historic district.

Some residents are working to preserve the historic Platt Park neighborhood from development. (Photo: Jeremy Moore, KUSA)





