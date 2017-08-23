Philip Anschutz is out with volume 2 of his 2015 book, 'Out Where the West Begins'

(Photo: Tom Torgove, Special to the Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - His first book looked at the contributions of 50 influential Americans in the development of the American West, mostly during the late 1700s and 1800s.

Now, Colorado industrialist, newspaper publisher and investor Philip F. Anschutz expands his examination of western history in a second volume of his 2015 book, "Out Where the West Begins."

Subtitled, "Creating and Civilizing the American West," the new book details the lives of more than 100 men and women who have made the West what it is today, spanning nearly 400 years of history.

Beginning with the early exploration of what is today the southwest United States by Francisco de Coronado in the mid-1500s, to American independence, to wars with American Indian tribes and with Mexico to the entry of the U.S. into World War I, Anschutz weaves a tale of entrepreneurship and opportunity that have been the hallmarks of the west.

