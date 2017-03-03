Police: Drunk driver punched victim after hit-and-run crash

Toni Harding (Photo: Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A woman who police say was driving drunk allegedly crashed into another car and then punched its driver in the face Tuesday in Fort Collins.

Toni Harding, 25, reportedly ran red lights, sped and drove erratically, which spurred multiple people to report her to police, according to her arrest affidavit. She reportedly crashed into another car and attempted to flee the scene, but the driver of the other vehicle was able to stop her at the intersection of Drake and Timberline roads.

At that point, Harding allegedly punched the victim — who is 72 years old — in the face, causing minor injuries.

When Fort Collins police responded to the scene, Harding reportedly refused field sobriety tests but had the odor of alcohol on her breath and had alcohol bottles in her car.

