Polis wants RTD to make a down payment on rail line to Boulder

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - U.S. Rep. Jared Polis said Thursday he has a great idea of how the Regional Transportation District can spend $134 million it expects to save from refinancing loans that helped pay for Denver Union Station’s transit center.

Polis, a Boulder Democrat, on Thursday said he thinks RTD should use the money as a “down payment” on completing the B commuter rail line beyond its current terminus in Westminster to Boulder and Longmont, as the mass transit agency pledged to do in 2004 as part of the FasTracks construction plan.

“I am pleased to hear the news that RTD will be saving $134 million on the Denver Union Station project,” Polis said in a statement.

“I urge RTD to apply the savings toward completing the Northwest Rail Corridor," he added. "The people of Colorado approved FasTracks with the promise of Northwest Rail connecting Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Niwot and Longmont to the Denver metro area rail by 2017, then after passage that promise was broken and a ridiculous and unacceptable completion date of 2042 was announced."

