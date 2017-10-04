Political attack ads are damaging American democracy, Hickenlooper tells business leaders

Govenor John Hickenlooper

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper blames political attack ads for much of the divisiveness and apathy in American politics today.

The Democrat and former businessman spoke this week at Converge17, a conference for corporate ethics and compliance executives at the Westin Denver Downtown.

Hickenlooper described negative campaign ads as a back-and-forth that wins elections but leaves candidates’ supporters angry, the rest of the public turned off and the country’s political process damaged.

“Attack ads, they work but are a cancer,” he said.

