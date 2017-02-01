Poll: Coloradans favor protecting public lands over more drilling and mining

(Photo: BLM)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A new survey of Colorado voters shows greater support for environmental protection and recreation on the state's public lands than for opening up more public land for drilling and mining.

Results of the seventh annual "Conservation in the West Poll" from the State of the Rockies Project at Colorado College asked voters in Colorado and other states what priorities the Trump administration should emphasize in managing the West's sprawling federal lands.

The Colorado results show that 69 percent of surveyed voters agree that Trump should emphasize "ensuring we protect sources of clean water, our air quality and wildlife habitat while providing opportunities to visit and recreate on our national public lands."

That compared to 22 percent of Colorado respondents who agree that the priority should be "ensuring we produce more domestic energy by increasing the amount of national public lands available for responsible oil and gas drilling and mining."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jw8guj

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal